Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating an incident in Sywell Country Park, near Northampton, On Thursday, November 5, have issued an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident happened between 1.30pm and 2pm, as a 19-year-old woman sat on a bench in the top car park at Sywell Country Park, after walking her dog, when a dark coloured van stopped next to her.

One man got out of the van, approached her and asked the woman for her name. He then told her to get in the vehicle, however, fortunately, the woman’s father drove into the car park to pick her up and she was able to walk away.

The offender is described as an Asian/Middle Eastern man in his early 20s, 6ft and of a stocky build with black hair and a distinctive scar, which ran from his hairline on the right side of his head and down to the bridge of his nose.

He was wearing a black North Face puffer-style jacket, a dark coloured top, grey trousers and dark coloured slip on shoes. The driver of the van is described as an Asian/Middle Eastern man in his 20s, of a slim build and wearing a red baseball cap.