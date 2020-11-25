Four men have been jailed for a combined 25 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a firearm with intent following an incident on River Walk in Southampton last year

Just after 1am on Sept 5, 2019, it was reported that gun shots were heard in the street. When officers arrived on scene, a large amount of cannabis was found at an address and abandoned in Hippo bags outside in the street.

Today, November 24 2020, the four were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court to a total of 25 years in prison.

• Fardeen Hamidy, aged 26, of Bursledon Road pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a firearm with intent and was sentenced to eight years and eight months.

• Christy Flaherty, aged 27, of Malmesbury Road, Southampton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of a firearm with intent and concerned in the supply of cocaine and was sentenced to a total of eight years.

• Robert Johnston, aged 25 of Tennyson Avenue pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a firearm with intent and was sentenced to five years and four months.

• Ken Mulangala, aged 18, of East Street, Barking, Essex pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and was sentenced to three years.

The group admitted to going to River Walk together to burgle a house that was being used as a cannabis factory. It was put to them they went there to steal the class B drug for their profit.

It was reported that gun fire was heard by residents of River Walk and when the burglary was abandoned by the group, bags of cannabis were left at the scene.

Johnson, Hamidy, Flaherty and Mulangala were later identified as being involved in the burglary on River Walk by Hampshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit based in Southampton.

On October 27 they pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court and today they were sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

It is clear this case highlights the violence and harm associated with drug supply.

On September 5 2019, this group of young men decided they would try and steal a large amount of cannabis, for their own gain, on a residential street, without any regard for the rest of the community and how their actions would affect others. It must have been terrifying being a resident in River Walk that night, and hearing gun shots in their neighbourhood.