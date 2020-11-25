Three men who kidnapped two men and a woman and tortured one of them have been sentenced to a total of 22 years in prison

Toushane Spencer, aged 19, Derek Harris, aged 18, and Abdillah Cumar, aged 21, committed the offences on January 13, 2020, when they forced a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman, at knifepoint, to get into a car and drive them all to an address in St Neots.

When they arrived at the property, they Tasered the man inside, also 20-years-old, before bundling him into the car and ordering the first man to firstly drive to Corby train station to drop the woman off, and then continue to an address in Culross Walk, Corby.

Once inside the Corby address, one of the men was then punched and kicked multiple times, boiling water from a kettle poured over his hands and the hair shaved from his head.

Police were eventually called after the first man managed to escape and get help at the local Morrison’s supermarket. Firearms officers were quickly deployed, safeguarding both men and shortly afterwards, arresting Spencer, Harris and Cumar.

At Northampton Crown Court in October, all three men pleaded guilty to kidnap, with Spencer also pleading guilty to Section 18 GBH. On Friday, November 20, Spencer was jailed for eight years, Cumar was jailed for five years and two months, and Harris, who was also being sentenced for a stabbing, was jailed for nine years.

Lead Investigator, DC Andrew Wakling, said: “I am really pleased with the sentences handed out to these three men today as they reflect the exceptionally cruel and sadistic nature of this incident.

“To kidnap these two men and women is in itself, a terrible crime, but to subject one of them to that level of violence shows Spencer especially as a dangerous and depraved individual who deserves to spend a long time in prison. The injuries I witnessed to the young man’s hands as a result of the boiling water will stay with me for a long time.

“This was a very fast-paced investigation from the very beginning and I would like to pay tribute to my uniformed colleagues whose response on the night got our case off to a very good start.

“It has been a complex case to investigate and I am really pleased to have it conclude with three guilty pleas and a total sentence of more than 22 years.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Rymarz, Head of Northamptonshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “I am very proud of the professional investigation conducted in this case and the way in which DC Wakling has supported the victims.