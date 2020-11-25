A 16 year old from London has been found guilty of robbing a Farnborough teenager at knifepoint

The 16 year old from Kilburn, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been convicted of robbing the teenager at Pinehurst Roundabout in Meudon Avenue, Farnborough, on January 6 this year.

He was also convicted of possessing a knife in a public place and possessing cannabis.

Basingstoke Magistrates Court heard the victim had been walking to the town centre when he was approached by two males. One showed him a knife and made him hand over his new iPhone and AirPods.

When arrested a couple of days later, the 16-year-old had the victim’s AirPods on him.