A man was struck with a metal bar leaving him with a head injury in Margate

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an assault in Margate.

Kent Police was called at 7.10pm on Friday 20 November 2020 after a man suffered head injuries in the town’s High Street.

It was reported that there was an altercation between two men at around 7pm, before one man punched the other and then struck him with a metal bar.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, from where he has since been discharged.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are urging anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/207635/20.