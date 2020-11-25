Polish National cut from wreckage by Fire crews after early morning collision on M20 motorway in Kent

Kent Fire and Rescue Service along with officers from Kent Police were called to a collision involving a van and heavy goods vehicle on the London-bound M20 between junctions 9 and 8 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fire crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to carry out a door removal and space creation to assist in freeing the trapped driver who is understood to be a Polish national from the wreckage of the van. The casualty was left in the care of Paramecis from South East Coast Ambulance service. The London-bound carriageway currently remained closed until just before 5am to assist Police in their investigation and a clean and recovery operation. There are no reported delays in the area.