Manhunt for scumbag who attacked pensioner in Hackney

Police have released an image of a man they are working to trace in connection with a robbery in Hackney.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was drawing cash out of a machine at a petrol garage in Stoke Newington Road at around 12.05am on Monday, 5 October.

He was approached from behind by a man who asked him for £5. When the victim declined, the man pushed him over before stealing his cash and a bank card before fleeing on foot northbound towards Stamford Hill.

The victim was shaken following the attack but was otherwise uninjured and did not require hospital treatment.

Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Farhang Razavi, Central East Command Unit, said: “This cowardly attack left the victim shocked and upset. We are doing everything we can to find the person responsible and urge any members of the public who can help our enquiries to make contact.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101ref CAD 224/5 Oct.