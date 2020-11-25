“The contribution of police officers during the pandemic has been ignored… police officers feel very undervalued and not appreciated.”

A pay rise for police officers to be “paused” next year the Chancellor has told the House of Commons today.

“I cannot justify an across the board pay increase for all public sector workers,” Rishi Sunak said.

Doctors and nurses to still get a pay rise. Those in the public sector earning under £24,000 will still get pay rise of at least £250 he tells Parliament.

Mr Sunak did tell MPs that “pay progressions and promotions will carry on” in the public sector which should refer to police officers who receive/are scheduled to receive incremental rises.

Zoe Wakefield, Chair of Hampshire Police Federation, said: “The Chancellor quite rightly has recognised that doctors and nurses have and continued to make a significant contribution to controlling this pandemic and saving lives but at the same time, he has ignored the contribution of 130,000 police officers who have continued to work throughout, been assaulted, spat at, contracted the virus because of their job, risked taking the virus home to their families, made sacrifices and had the really difficult task of enforcing the ever-changing Covid-19 laws.

“This makes police officers feel very undervalued and not appreciated.”

Parliament heard how £400+ million will be provided top recruit, 6,000 police officers, Mr Sunak added. “Well on track to recruit 20,000.”

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds referenced how hollow the Chancellor “clapping for carers” during the first lockdown now was.

She added: “Firefighters, police officers and teachers will know their spending power is going down… many key workers who took on so much responsibility during this crisis are now being forced to tighten their belts.”