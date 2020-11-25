Demonstrator Who Spat On Police Officer’s Face Is ‘Let Off’ By Magistrates

A BLM protester who spat on a police officer’s face has been ‘let off’ by magistrates because she apologised for the vile act.

Magistrate Andrew Hammond told Halina Kaszycka-Williams, 31, ‘I hope you recognise we are treating you more leniently than even your own advocate suggested’.

The artist, who runs a ‘creative workshop to enhance digital literacy’, spat at PC Sam Franks during a Notting Hill Black Lives Matter back march in May 2020.

Kaszycka-Williams was also found to be in possession of cocaine.