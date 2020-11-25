A husband and wife team who admitted supplying cocaine in Wiltshire have been sentenced

Craig Collyer, 31 and Joanne Collyer, 30, both of Westleigh, Warminster, both admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between November 2018 and January 2019.

Craig Collyer was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and Joanne Collyer was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, 20 days of rehabilitation activity and 80 hours unpaid work.

Winchester Crown Court heard that following reports of drug dealing from various addresses in the Westleigh area, Wiltshire Police executed a search warrant in January 2019 at the Collyer’s address where a quantity of cash, drugs paraphernalia and a mobile phone were seized.

The court heard that officers executing a search warrant seized a Samsung mobile phone belonging to Craig Collyer. When examined, the phone was found to contain more than 45 messages concerning the sale of controlled drugs.

Another phone was seized from Joanne Collyer which contained more than 20 text conversations offering to supply drugs.

Officers also found digital scales and a plastic spoon with white residue, which was later confirmed to be cocaine, and a list of names and numbers written on an envelope.

Detective Constable Anthony Swift said: “Evidence of substantial drug supply over a period of time was found at the Collyer’s address. It was clear that the couple worked together as an enterprise – to supply Class A drugs to users in the town. Moreover, these activities would continue into the early hours which was particularly shocking due to the couple having children residing at the address with them.

“Wiltshire Police will continue to robustly pursue those who sell controlled drugs and with the support of the proactive Fortitude teams, this pursuit will continue relentlessly.”