A man has died after a high impact single vehicle RTC in Temple Grafton

West Midlands Ambulance Service received the call from police at 7:13pm (Tuesday) to a road traffic collision outside the Blue Boar Inn. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a van with significant damage and the driver, a man, trapped inside.

“Staff worked with fire colleagues to extricate the patient from the vehicle. Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”