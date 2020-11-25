Serious crime detectives investigating the wholesale supply of cocaine have charged two men

Both suspects were arrested on Monday 23 November 2020 after enquiries carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate identified them as suspects involved in coordinating the supply of the cocaine, and also ketamine and cannabis.

A quantity of cash was also seized as part of the investigation.

Ryan Nicholl, 35, of Tram Road, Folkestone and Jordan Nicholl, 31, of Atkinson Road, Folkestone, have each been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine, and conspiring to supply ketamine and cannabis, between March and June 2020. They were also charged with acquiring criminal property.

Both appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 25 November, where they were remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 4 January 2021.