A serving police officer has been issued with a final written warning following a misconduct hearing

PC Scott Springall, based at South Area Command Unit, answered allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.

On or about 11 January 2019, whilst off duty it was alleged that PC Springall made threats to cause harm to another person.

It was alleged that in doing so, PC Springall had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct

The Chair, James Keeley and panel members Vincent Walker and Superintendent Ben Clark, considered all of the evidence and found PC Springall to have breached the standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct.