Detectives are today appealing for witnesses after an incident at Shipley railway station

On Wednesday 11 November, between 7.15am and 07.45am, a man is reported to have exposed himself indecently in front of two separate victims at the West Yorkshire station.

The man appeared to be in his fifties and was dressed in all black, including a distinctive black beret.

He then boarded a train from Shipley railway station destined for Bradford.

They are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with any information which may assist their investigation.