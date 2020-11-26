A suspected dealer has been charged after drugs were seized at a Maidstone address.

At 6am on Wednesday 25 November 2020, a search warrant for drugs was executed at the premises in Grove Road.

Officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team seized two phones, a quantity of cash and suspected heroin and crack cocaine. A man was also arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.

Leon Wilson, aged 36, was later charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Mr Wilson, of Grove Road, Maidstone was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 26 November.