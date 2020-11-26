A man has been arrested after 28 cannabis plants were discovered at an industrial estate in Mere

Officers attended Quarryfields Industrial Estate this morning (26/11) due to concerns raised about the possibility of drugs activity.

In particular, there were reports of a strong smell of cannabis coming from one of the container units.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and being concerned in the cultivation and supply of Class B drugs.

He is currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.

There will be a police presence at the unit throughout the day to ensure it is made safe and recover evidence.

Sergeant Kevin Harmsworth, from the Warminster Area Community Policing Team, said: “Officers attended the site following community concerns about the strong smell of cannabis, which was causing a significant nuisance.

“I know that there are some who do not feel cannabis is a harmful drug, but we must be clear that it is illegal and the cultivation and supply of cannabis causes a great amount of inconvenience and upset to our communities – particularly the smell and associated criminal activity.”

We would always urge people to report drugs activity to us, and you can do this by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.