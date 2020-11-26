Information is being sought to locate five tortoises stolen from a property in New Ash Green

The tortoises are classed as endangered and it is alleged they were taken from an outbuilding in Colt Stead, between Friday 20 November and Saturday 21 November 2020. Officers investigating the theft have issued images of the animals. They are described as being two radiated tortoises, a spider tortoise and two Egyptian tortoises. One of them is pregnant and due to lay eggs very soon.

Residents in the area with doorbell cameras, or other CCTV security devices, are asked to check for any footage which may help the investigation. Motorists with dashcam, who live nearby, are also asked to check for any evidence of suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/208075/20. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.