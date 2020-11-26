Kent Man charged with robbery of Pensioner in Bexleyheath

Detectives investigating the robbery of an elderly woman in Bexleyheath have charged a man.

Jay Makwana, 40 of Northumberland Park, Erith, Kent was arrested on Tuesday, 24 November. He was taken to a south London police station and was charged on Thursday, 26 November with robbery.

He was remanded in custody to appear that same day at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

The charge follows an incident on Thursday, 19 November at Marketplace, Bexleyheath, when an elderly woman was robbed of cash. The 81-year-old victim suffered facial injuries. She was taken by London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital where her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.