A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Greenford

Police were called at approximately 5pm on Wednesday, 25 November to reports of a woman found injured at a residential address in Drew Gardens, Greenford.

Officers and London Ambulance Service, supported by the police helicopter, attended and found a 62-year-old woman suffering from head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.22pm.

Next of kin are aware and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A murder investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command [Homicide].

DCI Harding said: “At this early stage we retain an open mind as to motive and encourage anyone who believes they may have information that could assist our investigation to contact us without delay.

Enquiries into circumstances continue. There have been no arrests.

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner of the Met’s West Area Command said: “This is a devastating incident and my thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“I would like to reassure residents who will have noted a large police presence in the area last night and throughout today. These officers are there to assist with the investigation and also to provide local reassurance and support.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4205, call 101 quoting CAD 5251/25NOV.