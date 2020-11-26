BEXLEY BREAKING KENT

Officers from the Met’s South East Safer Transport team have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a possible hate crime incident in Bexley

November 26, 2020
1 Min Read
Screenshot at

 

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Monday, 31 August at a bus stop on Broadway, Bexleyheath.

A 35-year-old woman and her seven-year-old child were waiting at a bus stop along with a man, described as white and aged in his late 50s.

The man was reported to be acting strangely and calling out random things, among these were remarks about Muslims.

The matter was subsequently reported to police.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

PC Natalie Kempshall, of the South East Safer Transport Team, is investigating. She said: “The woman and her child were minding their own business when they were subjected to needless abuse in broad daylight.

“Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact us immediately.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 ref 3911974/20.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp