Two suspected robbers have been charged after a delivery driver was targeted near Longfield

On Monday 14 September 2020, patrols were called to Well Field in Hartley where a man alleged he had been assaulted and his van stolen.

The vehicle was recovered near Cliffe with a quantity of parcels missing from the rear. Later the same day two men were arrested.

On Thursday 25 November, Danny Darling of Ansell Avenue, Chatham and Mark Read of St Patrick’s Gardens, Gravesend, were charged with robbery and possessing a knife in a public place.

They were also charged with the theft of a Ford Transit camper van in The Street, Canterbury on 13 September.

Mr Darling, aged 28 and Mr Read, aged 35, were remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 November.