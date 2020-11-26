A man arrested in Wales has been charged with conspiracy to murder

Frankie Sinclair, 32 of no fixed address, was charged on Wednesday, 25 November with the following offences:

– Conspiracy to murder

– Conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life

– Two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life

– Three counts of possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life

– Possession of ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for five years

– Two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine

– Possession of criminal property, namely a large amount of cash

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, 26 November.

The charges relate to a conspiracy to murder investigation via the use of an EncroChat device from March 2020.