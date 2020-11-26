Police are appealing for information about a burglary on Notte Street, Plymouth

In the early hours of Saturday 5 September at around 1.30am, a group of men entered a property and, after an untidy search, stole a number of items such as clothes, jewellery and toys including dolls and a teddy bear, amounting to hundreds of pounds.
Police would like to speak to the men pictured because it is thought they may have vital information which could assist police enquiries.
Anyone who recognises any of the males pictured, or has any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting crime reference CR/074733/20