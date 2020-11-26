Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl

Rayah Fathallah was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday) at 6.45pm and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her.
Rayah is described as approximately 5’2’’ and slim. She was last seen in south Bedfordshire wearing a grey tracksuit, black and white trainers and a grey headscarf.
She is believed to have got on a train to London, and has links to Croydon.
Anyone with information about Rayah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 344 of 25 November.