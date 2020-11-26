Police in Kent are appealing for information to help locate a teenage boy who has been reported missing

Darryl Carpenter is last known to have been in the Gillingham High Street area on Thursday 19 November 2020.

The 17-year-old is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with a medium build and short, brown hair which is slicked back.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey tracksuit jacket, a white T shirt, black trainers and a black Dolce and Gabbana baseball cap. He was also carrying a small, black shoulder bag.