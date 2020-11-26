Two speeding drivers who caused a horrific crash which seriously injured a mother and her two children have been convicted in court

Daish Jaggers and Joshua Knevett had been racing each other on the A26 at Beddingham, travelling well in excess of the national speed limit and contravening double white lines as they overtook vehicles on numerous bends.

Despite several signs warning road users of the hazards, Jaggers lost control of his blue Hyundai I30N and crashed head-on into a Mini driven by a 44-year-old woman from Seaford.

She sustained considerable life-changing injuries to her legs and arms which required numerous surgeries. She also broke her sternum and suffered bruising to her lungs.

Her 15-year-old daughter suffered a broken collarbone, and her nine-year-old son suffered internal injuries and bruising.

Jaggers suffered severe bruising but no serious injuries.

Knevett had been following Jaggers in his black Renault Clio Sport and was not involved in the collision.

The pair were returning from a weekend trip to the Nürburgring racing circuit in Germany when the collision occurred on the evening of Monday 27 May, 2019.

They were subsequently summonsed to court and appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 6 November.

Jaggers, 24, a manager, of Westview Close, Peacehaven, had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for 54 months and must take an extended re-test should he wish to drive again.

Knevett, 27, a plumber, of Northdown Road, Newhaven, had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must take a standard driving test should he wish to drive again.

Investigating officer, PC Ian Foxton, of the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “While both defendants were completely irresponsible in their actions that day, it is clear from the evidence that Jaggers ultimately caused the crash which led to a family of three suffering serious injuries and changing their lives forever. This is reflected in the sentences handed out.

“Speeding is one of the five most common causes of collisions which result in death or serious injury on our roads. This case is a clear example of the absolute devastation that can be caused by driving above the speed limit.

“I’d like to personally thank the numerous witnesses who provided evidence which helped us secure this prosecution, and in particular the family involved, who continue to experience the traumatic effects of this collision both mentally and physically. This press release and the attached images have been released with their full support.

“We continue to provide education about the risks of speeding, and we will not stop. We are committed to protecting people on our roads, and dealing robustly with those who compromise the safety of themselves and others.”