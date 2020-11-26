This scumbag kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach and snatched her iPhone near to Wanstead tube station

Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they are keen to identify in connection with a robbery of a pregnant woman, who later miscarried, in Wanstead.

The incident took place between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday, 29 July as the woman waited at a bus stop in Cambridge Park.

The 30-year-old victim, was on the phone to her mum when a man on a white bike rode towards her, from the direction of the Green Man roundabout.

As the man got level with the woman he kicked her in the stomach and snatched her iPhone x from her hand before riding off at speed towards Wanstead tube station.

At the time, the victim was nine weeks pregnant and suffered a miscarriage a short time later.

The suspect is described as mixed race, around 30-years-old and of stocky build with tattoos covering his left arm. He was wearing dark blue shorts, a dark blue baseball cap and a white bag.

His bike was white and had no rear mudguard.

Detective Constable James Pepperell, from the East Area Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team, said: “This is a particularly sad case that has had life-changing consequences for the victim. Needless to say this has caused much heartache and pain to the victim and her family.

“I am keen to hear from anyone that can assist in the identification of this e-fit. If you are the person responsible then do the right thing and come forward.

“I know that some time has passed since this incident but I would ask anyone who witnessed this or saw the man on the bike after the robbery took place to get in touch. No matter how insignificant you may think your information, it could be the missing piece to our investigation.”

If you recognise the person in the image or have any information about this incident please call police on 101 and quote CAD 4366/29JULY2020. Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.