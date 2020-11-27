Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to following an assault in Manchester city centre.

At around 1.10am on Sunday 20 September, security staff were assaulted at Black Dog Ballroom on Church Street.

Two security staff were bitten and another was racially abused before being spat at. One of the victims had to seek medical attention after the incident.

The woman officers want to speak to is described as white, in her 30s, around 5ft 4inches tall, slim build and has long dyed blonde hair. At the time, she was wearing a white top and pink shorts.

PC Stuart Hammersley, of GMP’s Licensing team, said: “This is believed to have been an unprovoked attack of staff working to keep the public safe as they enjoyed their night out in the city centre.

“We’re keen to speak to the woman pictured and anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 6017 quoting incident number 280 of 20/09/2020.