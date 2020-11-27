Manhunt launched for Waltham Forest serial sex attacker

Detectives investigating four sexual assaults have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify as part of the investigation.

Enquiries are being led by officers from the Met’s North East BCU safeguarding team and they would like to speak to the man in this footage.

The four linked assaults all took place in Waltham Forest between approximately 7.25am and midday on Tuesday, 20 October.

One woman was assaulted in the area of Hall Lane, E4.

Another assault took place on a teenage girl at a bus stop in the area of Leonard Road, E4.

Two women, each with a young child, were also separately assaulted by the suspect in Lee Valley Park and on Walthamstow Marshes. The children were unharmed.

The suspect has been described to officers as a black male, around 30-35 years old and with short hair.

Detective Constable Tim Hudson said: “Incidents of this nature are disturbing and traumatic. They are also thankfully rare and I would urge women in the Waltham Forest area to be alert but not alarmed.

“Please contact us if you recognise the man in the CCTV footage. We would like to speak to him as part of our enquiries into these four incidents, which we are treating as linked.

“We are providing specialist support to the victims and working hard to identify the person responsible.

“You can also give information 100 per cent anonymously via Crimestoppers, so please do not delay if you can assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team working on the case by calling 101; tweet @MetCC quoting Op Uncleby or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.