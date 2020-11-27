Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Kensal Green have named the victim as Michael Morris Owens

Although formal identification awaits, detectives are satisfied that the victim is 62-year-old Michael Morris Owens who was from Brent.

Police were called at 2pm on Sunday, 22 November to St Mary’s Cemetery Harrow Road, Kensal Green to reports of a stabbing.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found Mr Morris suffering from stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cornelius Tully, 50 of High Street, Brent, was charged with murder on Monday, 23 November. He appeared in custody at Harlesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 November.

He was remanded in custody and appears at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 26 November.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244. Or call 101, ref CAD 3685/22 Nov.

