A man has been charged as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual communications with a child

Karl Henry, 33, of Great Ranton, Pitsea was arrested on Tuesday 18 November following a call to us by a third party
Following work from Basildon CID and our Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders team (MOSOVO), he has been charged with attempting to cause a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity, attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
He appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court the following day (Wednesday 19 November).
He is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 17 December.
November 27, 2020
