A man has been charged as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual communications with a child

November 27, 2020
Karl Henry, 33, of Great Ranton, Pitsea was arrested on Tuesday 18 November following a call to us by a third party
Following work from Basildon CID and our Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders team (MOSOVO), he has been charged with attempting to cause a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity, attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
He appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court the following day (Wednesday 19 November).
He is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 17 December.

