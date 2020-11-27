A man has sadly died following a collision at Harwich International Port

A lorry and a pedestrian collided in a parking area shortly before 5.10pm onThursday 26 November.

Sadly the pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly lorry drivers who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage.

Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]

You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Please quote incident number 853 of 26 November.