Driver stopped doing 120mph during Road Safety Week

Over 50 traffic offence reports were handed out and one driver was arrested for travelling at 120mph during our road safety week of action.

Alongside their normal duties, the roads policing unit were joined by special constables and local community policing teams to target troublesome areas of the county as reported by members of the public.

The aim of the campaign was reducing the number of road traffic collisions which result in serious injury or death, with a focus on speeding, in line with the national Road Safety Week.

Despite seeing many road users sticking to the speed limits, it was disappointing to see some drivers were intent on causing danger by driving at excessive speeds.

During the week, a 19-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs when he was stopped between junction 16 and 17 of the M4 for driving at 120mph. He has been released under investigation.

Another male driver was stopped on the M4 in a Transit van doing 100mph and reported to court for excess speed, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without consent. The vehicle was also seized.

Over just the course of the three days of pro-active activity, officers stopped and dealt with the following:

51 Traffic Offence Reports handed out

In excess of 100 drivers provided with words of advice in relation to their speed

Male driver of a Ford Focus stopped on the M4 for driving at 113mph

Disqualified driver driving without insurance stopped for driving at 100mph on the M4 in a Transit van

Male driver of a Mazda MX-5 stopped on M4 for travelling at 120mph

Insp Mark Freeman of the roads policing unit said: “I am really pleased with the really good work that was carried out throughout the force in a bid to target those intent on speeding on the roads in Wiltshire.

“Roads are quieter now due to lockdown but there were still many using that as an excuse to speed and that is simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“While enforcement is important, the educational side of the campaign and highlighting the impacts that a road traffic collision that results in serious injury or worse, a fatality, can have on the community really hit home with the public.

“While the campaign has come to an end, our job continues in keeping the roads safe and targeting the fatal four factors that increase the chance that a collision will result in a serious injury or fatality – speeding, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and driving without a seatbelt.

“I’d like to remind drivers to check the road worthiness of their vehicles before driving and to take care on the roads. The speed limit is not a target and you will need to drive slower during the winter months when the roads are wet, sometimes icy or have leaves or mud on them.

“By doing these simple things, you could help prevent an avoidable death or serious injury on the roads in Wiltshire.”

Road safety is a top priority for Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon, Angus Macpherson, who fully supported not only the national week of action but the ongoing work of the roads policing unit and the community speed watch initiative has urged the public to keep playing their part in being sensible on the roads.

He said: “It is important that the message of ‘there is never excuse to speed’ lasts all year round, as well as targeting the other fatal four – drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and driving without a seatbelt.

“Collisions caused by excessive speed have a detrimental impact on not only the victims but also their families and friends, not to mention the first responders who have to attend and be first on the scene.

“I look forward to welcoming back our community speed watch teams when safe to do so and see them work alongside our new Traffic Enforcement Officer, and camera equipment, to educate and enforce road safety. The number of ‘killed and seriously injured’ road traffic collisions have risen in recent years and reducing the harm caused on our roads is an area of priority for the OPCC and the Force.”