Elderly woman was pushed and dragged through her home by a pair of unknown offenders

Around 12.20pm yesterday, a 70-year-old woman answered the door to her home in the Bath Road area of Corsham.

An unknown person barged the door and pushed the woman before demanding money and then forcing their way into the house, also shared by the woman’s 58-year-old sister.

The offender took a purse, a gold-coloured cosmetics-style pouch with Pineapple branded on the front containing around £8, and continued to search the house, pushing the woman through the rooms and dragging her by the arm, causing bruising.

A second offender then entered the home and the woman was able to break free and run into the street to raise the alarm. The offenders then ran from the property in the direction of Pickwick Road.

The main suspect is described as being male, in his 20s, of medium build and wearing a dark grey hoodie and a brown and beige mask, with a face on it, covering his face. He was also wearing dark orange gloves that may have been fingerless.

PC Sarah Chivers, from the North West Community Policing Team, said: “This incident was particularly distressing for the victims. The money taken here is not the issue.

“These two, older, women were in their own home where they have the right, and expectation, to feel safe and free from harm – and two offenders have violated that, causing injuries in the process.

“I would appeal for anyone in the area, either just before and after the incident, to think about whether they remember anyone, or anything, suspicious and to get in contact. Dash cam footage of the surrounding areas at those times could be particularly useful in catching these offenders too.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 54200117484 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and report anonymously.