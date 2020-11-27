A man who was left in a critical condition following a house fire has sadly died in hospital

Nathan Shaw, aged 32, died yesterday (25 November) following a fire at an address in Tunstall earlier this week. Emergency services were called to a property on Knight Street just after 11.30pm on Monday (23 November). Detective Inspector Beverley Matthews said: “An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is on-going and specialist officers are supporting Nathan’s family at this difficult time. “I would ask the public to come forward with any information that may assist with our enquiries. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage from Knight Street and the surrounding areas at the time of the incident. “Anyone with information is asked to submit information online via the link below or call 101, quoting incident number 786 of 23 November.” A 36-year-old man and two women, aged 20 and 41, who were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Please share any information anonymously via the national Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/STAFFS20G17-PO1