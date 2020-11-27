A 39-year-old man has been charged with Section 18 GBH following the death of a 82-year-old man from Camborne

Steven Forster, from Camborne, is charged in connection with the death of the man.

Police and ambulance were called to an address on Gurneys Mews in Camborne on Friday 20 November and located the victim with serious head and facial injuries.

The man was taken to Treliske Hospital for treatment, however, passed away today, Thursday 26 November. His next of kin have been informed.

Steven Forster, who was arrested on Friday 20 November, has been remanded in custody to appear before Truro Crown Court on Tuesday 22 December 2020.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to determine the cause of death and a forensic post-mortem will be carried out.