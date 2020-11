Shanil Patel – 31 of Drew Gardens, Greenford was charged on Friday, 27 November with the murder of 62-year-old Hansa Patel.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court late today (27 November).

This follows an incident on Wednesday, 25 November at an address in Drew Gardens, Greenford where a woman died after being found with head injuries.

Shanil Patel is the son of Hansa Patel.