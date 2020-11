Suvenca Martis – 31 of Panmure Court, SE26 will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 November charged with the murder of 25-year-old Richard Obi.

Richard was found suffering stab injuries at a flat in Bramwell House, SE1 on Tuesday, 17 November. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries continue by Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.