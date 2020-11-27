Fatal collision sees A21 closed for six hours for accident investigation work in Kent

A single-vehicle fatal collision has seen a major Kent road closed for over six hours this evening to aid collision investigation work.

Emergency services were called to the A21 near to Pembury hospital after the white BMW Mini Cooper rolled and came to rest in bushes at the side of the road.

Despite efforts of emergency services those involved died at the scene of the incident that is now under the investigation of the officers from Kent Police Serious collision unit.

Police specialists spent a number of hours carrying out a full forensic scene investigation using HD scanning equipment to assist in creating a computer aid model of the collision

Officers investigating the single-vehicle collision are interested in speaking to drivers who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision or may have captured information on a dashcam that may assist them in their investigation.

The road closure was lifted just after 3am on Friday morning

Anyone who can help should call the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference 26-1146.