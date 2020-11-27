Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Eltom Mohamed Eltom in Westminster continue to appeal for information and witnesses.

Police were called shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 31 October to reports of a group of young males fighting on Fernhead Road, W9.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Despite the efforts of emergency services, who provided first aid, 19-year-old Eltom died at the scene.

Enquiries to date by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have resulted in the arrest of four men and a woman – all on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene, has been released under investigation.

A further arrest was made on Friday, 13 November. The 20-year-old man was later released on bail – next due on a date in early December.

On Thursday, 19 November a 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were also arrested. On Saturday, 21 November an 18-year-old man was arrested. All three were released on bail till dates in mid-December.

Detective Inspector Andy McDonald, said: “We know that Eltom suffered a fatal stab injury during an incident involving a much larger group in Fernhead Road. We now understand that a number of this group were at Chicken Valley, in Harrow Road around 30 minutes before the murder. Several of them used electric scooters as a mode of transport.”

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in either area between 9pm and 10pm and saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 9734/31Oct or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.