Witnesses to a collision between a car and a marked police vehicle in Minster are being sought

At around 6.05pm on Saturday 21 November 2020 a collision between a silver Jaguar X-Type and a Kent Police car took place in The Broadway, Minster, close to the junction with Clovelly Drive.

The Jaguar was travelling towards The Leas and the police vehicle was heading in the opposite direction.

A 30-year-old man from Sheerness was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and he has been released, pending further enquiries.

No serious injuries were reported, but two Police Community Support Officers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officers are investigating the circumstances and any witnesses who are yet to speak with Kent Police are urged to get in contact.

Motorists who were travelling in the area and have dash camera footage of the incident, or either of the vehicles being driven, are also asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/208214/20.