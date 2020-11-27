Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to trace wanted woman, Luka Connor

Connor, 23, is wanted in connection to a series of shoplifting offences in Sheffield, during which nearly £3,000 worth of goods were stolen.

The incidents took place between 18 and 21 September. Some £200 of groceries were stolen from a supermarket on White Lane, Sheffield, designer clothing worth almost £1,500 was taken from a clothing store at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, and a further £1,000 of clothing and homeware was stolen from a shop at St James’ Retail Park.

Police now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Connor recently, as she may hold information which could help them in their enquiries.

Connor has links to the Hackenthorpe and the wider city of Sheffield. She is described as having a slim build and long, brown hair.