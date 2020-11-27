A man has been jailed for nine years with a further four years on license after he was convicted of rape in Oxford

Kemar Jordan, aged 23, of Arnold Road in Oxford, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of rape following a trial lasting seven days at Oxford Crown Court which concluded on Thursday (26/11).

At approximately 3pm on 17 April 2017, Jordan met his 15-year-old victim on social media and took her back to his student accommodation where he raped the victim.

Jordan was arrested on the same day and following a lengthy and thorough investigation, which included examining complex digital and forensic evidence, he was charged with the offence on 15 January this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jamie Macaro, of Oxford CID, said: “This was a lengthy investigation in which forensic evidence was found which helped to bring Jordan to justice.

“Jordan had been trawling social media for his victim, and this was a dreadful offence.

“I would like to praise the victim for coming forward to the police initially, and also for her patience and dignity while we investigated this offence.

“She also had to give evidence during the trial, and I would like to commend her for her courage in doing so.

“Jordan is a predatory offender and will now serve a lengthy spell in prison as a result of this verdict and will also serve a further four years’ on license when his custody concludes.

“I hope that in time, his victim will be able to move on with her life and put this ordeal behind her.”