As most of you will already be aware today the government have announced that Warwickshire, Solihull and Coventry will enter tier 3 restrictions on 2nd December 2020

Attached is an image which details some of the restrictions and guidelines and some of the key points are listed below

you must not meet socially indoors or in most outdoor places with anybody you do not live with, or who is not in your support bubble, this includes in any private garden or at most outdoor venues

you must not socialise in a group of more than 6 in some other outdoor public spaces, including parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, a public garden, grounds of a heritage site or castle, or a sports facility – this is called the ‘rule of 6’

hospitality settings, such as bars (including shisha venues), pubs, cafes and restaurants are closed – they are permitted to continue sales by takeaway, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery services.

leisure and sports facilities may continue to stay open, but group exercise classes (including fitness and dance) should not go ahead. Saunas and steam rooms should close

places of worship remain open, but you must not attend with or socialise with anyone outside of your household or support bubble while you are there, unless a legal exemption applies

weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees – 15 people can attend wedding ceremonies, wedding receptions are not allowed, 30 people can attend funeral ceremonies, 15 people can attend linked commemorative events

organised outdoor sport, and physical activity and exercise classes can continue, however higher-risk contact activity should not take place

organised indoor sport, physical activity and exercise classes cannot take place indoors. There are exceptions for indoor disability sport, sport for educational purposes and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s

you can continue to travel to venues or amenities which are open, but should aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible

formal support groups, and parent and child groups – up to 15 people aged 5 and older can continue

Full guidance can be found at the following link Tier 3 (Very High) restrictions



As a city our rates have been falling, we need to keep going and following the guidelines if we fail to do so then the likelihood of being moved into tier 2 is remote.



Self-Testing and Testing Centres



We have been asked if staff at testing centres are medically trained – the tests are self-administered so there is no-one at the site who is medically trained. The staff can support you and help you to do the test by giving you instructions, also available are instructions translated into different languages. Self-testing really isn’t hard just a little uncomfortable, a video showing how to self-test can be found here Self-Testing Video