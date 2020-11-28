A man has died following a collision between a car and a cyclist in the early hours

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by West Midlands Police to Midland Road, Darlaston at 1.09am and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma team to the scene, which included a doctor and a critical care paramedic. The first resource was on scene within three minutes.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to discover two patients, one of whom, the cyclist, was in a critical condition.

“Colleagues from the police were already administering CPR on our arrival and were assisted by colleagues from the fire service.

“Ambulance staff administered specialist trauma care and administered advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“There was one patient from the car, a woman, who was a front-seat passenger. She was out of the car on our arrival and after receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, she was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment.”