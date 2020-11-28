PC who sent ‘flirtatious messages’ to a vulnerable woman dismissed

Following a misconduct hearing which concluded on Tuesday 17 November, PC Caley was dismissed with immediate effect.

The proceedings took place following an IOPC independent investigation into allegations which were reported in 2019. PC Caley was immediately suspended from service.

PC Christopher Caley faced allegations that in 2019 he breached the codes of professional standards for police officers in respect of duties and responsibilities, authority respect and courtesy, confidentiality, orders and instructions and by reason of the above discreditable conduct.

The police were called to attend an incident where a female complainant was concerned about the presence of her ex-partner at her place of work. PC Caley attended the scene. In the course of dealing with the complaint PC Caley received among other details, the complainants telephone number. He very soon afterwards began messaging the complainant seeking and intending to pursue a personal relationship with her. She politely resisted his advances. PC Caley’s attempts persisted for a 2-month period.

The panel agreed that his actions amounted to gross misconduct. He had abused the trust placed in a police officer by a complainant who was vulnerable by reason of her concerns and circumstances which gave rise to the initial call for help. He had misused the information provided to him in the course of his duties and used it for his own personal gain. He has pursued an inappropriate relationship. His actions had and were likely to damage the public’s confidence in the police.

The Panel accepted the officer’s admissions to each allegation and agreed that the conduct amounted to gross misconduct and PC Caley was dismissed without notice.

His details will also be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working within policing.

T/Deputy Chief Constable Jim Nye said: “Such conduct fell well below the standards expected from officers and staff.

“This dismissal was necessary to uphold the high standards we expect in Devon and Cornwall Police. This also sends out a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated, and action will be taken if officers or staff fall below our standards.”