If you see this wanted man, call 999 immediately he’s wanted for a robbey

Officers are appealing for help from the public to locate a man wanted in connection with a reported robbery in Bournemouth.



Adam Neale Shilton, 31 and of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with an alleged robbery that occurred on Queens Road on Sunday 27 September 2020.



He is described as white, around six feet two inches tall and of medium build with fair-coloured hair.





Detective Constable Christian Bryant, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We have made a number of efforts to locate Adam Shilton in connection with this matter, but have so far been unable to find him.



“I am appealing to anyone with information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, or who sees a man matching the description given, to please contact us.



“While we do not have any information to suggest Adam Shilton presents a risk to the public, anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him but instead dial 999 immediately.”



If you see Adam Shilton you should dial 999 immediately. Anyone with other information should call 101, quoting occurrence 55200145687 or Crimestoppers in confidence in 0800 555 111.