An appeal for information has been issued after a child reported being approached by man who was unknown to her in Tonbridge

At around 8.40am on Wednesday 25 November 2020, a man sitting in a parked Nissan Qashqai in Whistler Road is alleged to have asked a girl to get into his car.

When she declined he is said to have made threats before driving off. The suspect is described as being white and in his 30s or 40s.

Detective Constable Joshua Gearing of the Tonbridge Child Protection Team said: ‘Whilst the child returned safely home, this was a very distressing incident and we are continuing enquiries to try to identify the motorist involved.

‘As the investigation continues I would urge any witnesses who saw the incident or the vehicle, and anybody with information to contact us.

‘In addition, motorists with dashcam who were in the area are asked to check for any footage that may assist.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/210159/20.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.