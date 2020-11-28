Police are appealing for information after two men threatened a woman on her doorstep on Belmont Road, Ilfracombe

On Wednesday 25 November the men knocked on the door at around 8.15pm and confronted the woman with a sharp object, making demands.

One of the males is described as being a white male with olive skin and dark eyes. He was wearing a black hat pulled down and a face covering, and his clothing was dark in colour.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw someone matching this description, or saw two men acting suspiciously, in the area around the time of the incident or saw what happened. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may be relevant.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting crime reference CR/099379/20.