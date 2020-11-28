Three men have been arrested following the theft of a Land Rover Discovery in Faversham

Officers were called to a property in Hernhill, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 24 November 2020. It is alleged that the men loaded a Land Rover Discovery onto a truck before leaving the area.

The truck was later located on the Londonbound carriageway of the M2 and was subsequently stopped at the services near Farthing Corner.

Officers arrested a 59-year-old man from Maidstone and a 36-year-old-man from Chatham on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. Both have been released on police bail until 21 December 2020.

A 28-year-old man from Chatham was also arrested in connection with the theft and remains under investigation.